Elizabeth Catherine DE LANO
Age 89, passed away on August 27, 2020 in Bellflower, Calif. A native of Winona, Minn., she lived in Rosamond, Calif., for the past 63 years.
She is survived by her children, John W. De Lano of Huachuca City, Ariz, James B. De Lano of La Verne, Calif., Marguerite F. Walker, of Long Beach, Calif., step son, Milton L. De Lano, Jr. of Rosamond, Calif. and their spouses. Elizabeth has nieces and nephews in California, Minnesota and Wisconsin. She has 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and a growing number of great great grandchildren.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Milton L. De Lano and her sisters Maree De Lano, of Rosamond, Calif. and Patricia Foster of Winona, Minn.
She was a long time member of St. Mary of the Desert Catholic Church in Rosamond and volunteered with the food giveaways at the Rosamond Senior Center after retiring from waitressing for many years.
Graveside services for immediate family will be held at Good Shepard Catholic Cemetery at 10 a.m. on September 5, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a local food bank or charity.

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Good Shepard Catholic Cemetery
