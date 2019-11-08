|
Born November 21, 1935 passed away on November 5, 2019 in Acton Calif. She was a life long resident of Acton and owner of The Blum Ranch. She was preceded in death by Ray her husband of 62 years. She was a farmer and home maker. Elizabeth was a dedicated and hard working member of the community.
She was the 1st Miss Acton in 1952, representing her community at the AV Fair. She played piano for the Acton Presbyterian Church and helped with vacation Bible school. She held offices in the Acton School PTA and them the PTO over the course of many years. She was secretary for the Acton Community Club for a number of years and headed up many fund raising events. She was also and active member of the Acton Chamber of Commerce.
She is survived by her children Richard, Terry (Gregory Martin), Donald (Whitt Whitton); grandchildren Kimberly (Richard Nickles), Michiko, George, Daniel (Jessica), Joseph (Lisa), Sonnia, Yancy, Jesse (Kristin), Laura (Darius), Angela (Ramon); great-grandchildren Aaron, Ryan, Justin, Arianna, Luciani, David.
In honor of Elizabeth, donations can be made to City of Hope (1500 East Duarte Drive, Duarte, CA 91010) or Antelope Valley Supportive Care & Hospice (44349 Lowtree, Lancaster, CA 93534). A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sat. November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Acton Community Center.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019