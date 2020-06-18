On Thursday, June 11, 2020 Ellen Hope Rosas went home to the Lord.

Ellen was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma, aunt and friend. She loved to travel. She would do anything for her three sons, grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. All of her family loved her homemade chocolate cake, Christmas cookies, and Santa stockings that she made for each one of them. Volunteering at Grace Resource and supporting cancer research was her calling and she gave selflessly to all.

She graduated from Antelope Valley HS in 1950. She was also a long-time member of Central Christian Church and now rests in peace.

Many in the Antelope Valley may remember her as "Ellie" from when she and her first husband, Bud Johnson, owned and operated Westside Golf & Recreation in the sixties. People came from far and wide for one of her cheeseburgers.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, William J. and Gertrude M. Pritchard, brothers William J. Pritchard and James F. Pritchard, sisters Ida Lucero Ritter and Marjorie Pritchard, and Aunt Alta Davis. Ellen leaves behind her husband of 35 years Felix Rosas, her three sons, their wives and children, George (JoAnne) Johnson and sons Johnathan and James, Bill Johnson and his children Bryan, Erin, and Michael, Ross (Teri) Johnson and daughter Jaime. The six grandchildren listed have given her 8 great grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild. What a blessing our Mother has helped create.

A Graveside Services will be held on Friday June 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Joshua Memorial Park and Mortuary.

