Passed from this life to be with her Lord and God. She died after a long illness at Kindred Care in West Covina July 10, 2020. Gennye as she was known by all her friends and family; was a long time resident of Rosamond, Calif. She and her family faithfully attended the Church of God in Rosamond, Calif.

She was born to the family of Albert and Mary Davis in Augusta, Arkansas, August 21, 1941. She had one deceased brother, Sonny Davis and two sisters, Sonnie Killingsworth, and one deceased sister Juanita Moore. She attended Rosamond Elementary and Lancaster High School and she married Dorman Delnao Clark while still in high school and went to work for the school district after graduation. Gennye and Dorman Clark had two sons born to their marriage; Ronald Dorman Clark, Ronnie Clark, and Kelly Clark both sons attended grammer and High School in Rosamond. Gennye had three grandchildren, Julie Christine Clark, and grandsons, Ronald Dorman Clark Jr., and Andrew Dixon McCandless, a stepson of Kelly Clark.

Dorman worked for the cement plant in Mojave until retirement and Gennye worked at Cobb and Cossgrove in Lancaster, Calif. for many years and also the U.S. Post Office at Edward Air Force Base. Upon retirement Dorman and Gennye moved to Yreka, Calif. where Dorman built their new home. Dorman died from cancer while living in Yreka after 42 years of marriage.

After several years Gennye married Spann Woods, a retired Church of God pastor in Yreka, Calif. in 2002. They moved to Tehachapi, Calif. in 2005. Gennye was the pianist and vocalist in family quartets, trios, and duets often in the churches she attended. Gennye had two sons: and Spann had three sons: Allen, Randy, and Craig Woods and all her sons loved her dearly. Gennye was an excellent cook and one of her special meals she prepared was Chocolate Gravy that all of her sons and grandchildren really loved.

While living in Tehachapi, Gennye and Spann lived in Golden Highlands HOA community an attended the Abundant Life Church on Hwy 202. They also went often to the senior center for lunch and had many friends there. Gennye was loved by her many neighbors, and seniors at the senior center and her many personal friends. She is survived by her husband Spann Woods of Tehachapi and one sister Sonnie Killingsworth of Rosamond and son Kelly Clark of Phoenix, Ariz. Gennye is resting with the Lord now enjoying the home he has prepared for her.

