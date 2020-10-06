Beloved son of Roseann E. Ogas, was born on July 7, 1989, he died on Sept. 25, 2020. He was intelligent, funny, kindhearted, and caring. He had empathy for every living thing, with an extra special love for bugs and cats; Elliot never met a cat he didn't love or want to take home. He was a talented baseball player, bowler, treasure hunter, and photographer. In recent years, two of Elliot's most cherished hobbies were tending to his garden and baking. He was also a lifelong lover of fireworks. Loved and admired by so many, especially the girls, he will be missed by all. Elliot will be forever loved by his mom; his grandma Marlene Ogas; aunts and uncle: Karen Hunsaker , Daniel Ogas, and Kathryn Ogas; and his cousin Brandon Hunsaker. Also survived by Mike Stone, grandmother Norma Stone and half-sister Bethany Stone. May your beautiful soul find peace. A celebration of his life is pending. In lieu of flowers please adopt a cat or donate to a cat rescue.

