It is with deepest sorrow we announce that Ernest A. Kappas passed away after a brief illness on Aug. 2, 2019.
Ernie was the heart and head of our family and the space left by his loss will never be filled. Ernie was a beloved husband to Annette; father to Andrew; son to Andrew and Demetra; brother to Nick and Tony; brother-in-law to George and Sofia; uncle to Tammy, Andrew, Angela and Alexis; Godfather, cousin, friend, golfing buddy, and the kindest most gentle man the world has ever been blessed with. He leaves a legacy of love and joy to all who knew him.
Trisagion service will be held on Fri. Aug. 9th at 7 P.M. at Bastian and Perrot Mortuary in Northridge, Calif. Funeral services will be the following day, Sat. Aug. 10th at 11 A.M. at St. Nicholas Church also in Northridge, followed by interment at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. Luncheon immediately after at Woodland Hills Country Club.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019