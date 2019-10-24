Home

Halley Olsen Murphy Funeral Home
44831 N. Cedar Avenue
Lancaster, CA 93534
661-942-1139
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
42217 55th street West
Quartz Hill, CA
Burial
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:15 AM
Riverside National Cemetery
Riverside, CA
Ernie Robert ABBE


1935 - 2019
Ernie Robert ABBE Obituary
Known as Bud Abbe, was born February 12, 1935, in Madison Lake, MN to Henry and Angeline Abbe. In his early years Bud attended Union Elementary and became a Minnesota State Marble Champion at age 12. He went on to Mankato High School in Minnesota before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps to serve his Country. After fulfilling his Military Service, he met the Love of his life Darlene Joan Lauruhn and married March 23, 1957 in Las Vegas, NV.

Bud attended San Diego State University receiving a B.S. Degree in Business Management. After Graduation he worked for the Los Angeles County Assessor's office for 28 years. Bud moved his family from Tujunga to Quartz Hill in 1971.

Bud spent much of his time playing, coaching, and umpiring softball and baseball games. He was involved in coaching and serving as President of the Quartz Hill Little League, he umpired softball for Lancaster City Park and Recreation and for High Schools through the Antelope Valley, and played and pitched on various softball teams into his 70's.

Some of Bud's other interests were spending time with family on boating, camping and fishing trips and puttering in his garage, fixing everything that needed fixing.

Buds travels included many trips to the High Sierras and even a lengthy trip to Alaska. An extraordinary event in Bud's life was water skiing at 70 years old. Through his travels, Bud was also able to fulfill his bucket list by traveling to all 50 states in the Union, which included a moment where he was able to put his feet and hands into the 4-corner states.

Bud was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Henry and Angeline Abbe; Sisters: Annie, Elsie, and Calistie; Brothers: Bennie, Harry, Roland, Hank, and George; and Great Grandchild Kalista. He leaves behind Sister: Phillis; Children: Lynn Davies (DeLynn) and Don Abbe (Donna); Grandchildren: Steve, Cheryl, and Emma; and Great Grandchildren: Alora, Blake, Logan, and Paige.

Bud's jovial personality, jokes, and stories will be sorely missed. A memorial Service will be held on 10/26 at 11:00 AM at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 42217 55th street West, in Quartz Hill, CA. Burial will be at Riverside National Cemetery, in Riverside CA, on 11/01 at 11:15 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Building Fund at Resurrection Lutheran Church.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 24, 2019
