Esther Ann Boaz of Quartz Hill, Calif., passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 9, 2019 at the age of 97. She lived a long and adventurous life. She was born in 1922 in Holland Township, Mich., to the late Herman and Margaret (Vanderwal) Hemmes. Esther graduated from Merritt High in 1940 and then went on to nursing school at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. She joined the Army in March of 1945 and quickly rose to 2nd Lieutenant. She was discharged in June of 1946 then reenlisted in the Reserves to serve again from 1948- 1952. Esther enjoyed traveling and taking photos of the many countries she visited. She was an avid gardener and a talented seamstress. She fell in love with the Antelope Valley area of California and made it her home. In 1960 she married the love of her life, Ernest D. Boaz. Ernie had 'swept her off her feet' she told her family. Sadly, he passed away in 1962. Esther was fiercely independent, living home alone for most of her life. She was very generous, donating regularly to many charities, including the Arthritis Founda- tion for Fibromyalgia Research. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Earlene Hemmes, two nieces, two nephews and several grandnieces and grand- nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest, brother Marvin James Hemmes, sisters Alice Thomas, Caroline Kos and Cora Marie Longstreet and by nephews Danny, Robert and James Hemmes. Esther is laid to rest next to her husband, Ernest, at the Desert Lawn Memorial Park Garden of Peace.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 5, 2020