Age 89 of Lancaster, Calif, passed away on July 31, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on January 3, 1930 to Anton and Mary (Grzelak) Dymowski. In 1945 during World War II, Gene enlisted in the New York Guard. He then enlis- ted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in January 1947 and
was honorably discharged in December 1949. Gene worked for Republic Aviation on the F84 from 1950 to 1955. He then joined the NACA where he worked on the P51, B29, C47, BQM34F and X15. He was a crew chief on the T33, F100, C140 and F15. He retired from NASA at Edwards Air Force Base in 1985.
Gene married his wife of 69 years, Helen (Duprey) Dymowski on September 6, 1950. They moved with their sons, Raymond and Bernie to Lan- caster, Calif. in 1955 and have lived here ever since.
He is survived by his wife Helen, sons Raymond (Carol) and Bernie (Martha); grandchildren Mandy, Kacey (Jeremy) Huyett, Marshall (Jo- hanna), Wes, Kyle, Sean Chainey and Anna Zayas. Great-grandchildren Christian, Zack, Zoe, Zayda, Austin and Atalie. He is also survived by his sis- ter Genevieve Kulka, Rev. Thaddeus Grzelak and sister-in-law Josie Dymowski.
He was preceded in death by his parents Anton and Mary (Grzelak) Dymowski, brother Valentine Dymowski, sister Veronica Murphy and grandson Jeremy Eugene Dymowski.
"You will be in my heart and thoughts for ever. May God keep you and take care of you until we meet again" - Your loving wife, Helen.
"Dad, we love you and thank you, we could not have had a better father. You will be missed more than you will ever know" - Raymond and Bernie. Our family would like to thank all of those who have helped us through this difficult time with your prayers and kind words. We appreciate your support.
Services will be held at Joshua Memorial Park and Mortuary, 808 E. Lancaster Blvd., Thursday August 8, 2019 from 2-3:00 pm. Burial following on Sunrise Avenue of Flags, Lot #125G.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 5, 2019