Eunice KINCAID Obituary
Born in 1925 in Blackwell, Okla., Eunice, age 93, left this life on March 14, 2019, at home in Caldwell, Idaho where she lived with her son, Phillip. As a devout Christian, gifted musician and founding member of the Lancaster Nazarene Church, she was most remembered for being generous with her time, resources and talents, leading congregational singing, and founding the adult and teen choirs. Family life was centered around church and youth group activities. She was very, very funny. Her love and pursuit of God during the Charismatic movement was instrumental in bringing her family and friends closer to God. When she was 89 and no longer able to live alone, she moved to Bozeman, Mont., to be close to her daughter. Eventually her need for memory care necessitated her move to Caldwell, Idaho where she was cared for by her son and daughter-in-law for her remaining 4 months. She is survived by her 3 children, Steven, Phillip and Carol (Teintze), 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grand- children, and many nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest at Lancaster Cemetery on Oct. 21, 2019.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 20, 2019
