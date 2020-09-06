Passed away on August 27, 2020, in Palmdale Calif., at the age of 96. She was born on November 17, 1923 in Ranger, Texas. Her husband of 77 1/2 years, Albert Lee Roach, preceded her on February 22, 2020.
She is survived by daughters Karen Lee White, Vivian Mason and son-in-law Lindy Mason; grandchildren LeeAnn Fitzgerald, Chris Mason and Penney Mason Lewis and grandson-in-law Aaron Lewis; great-grandchildren Allan and Aleeya Fitzgerald.
Interment on Sept. 10, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery, San Angelo, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider sending a donation to the American Diabetes Association
at diabetes.org/donate
, make a donation by phone at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800- 342-2383) or by mail.
For more information on services please visit www.chapelofthevalleymortuary.com.