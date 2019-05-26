Age 101, passed away in Glendale, California on may 22, 2019. Born April 15, 1918 in Newportland, Maine, to Eugene and Ethel (Ward) Strickland. Evelyn moved to Pasadena, California at the age of two after her parents died. After losing a second mother when she was eight, she was ultimately raised by her aunt and uncle, Leslie and Mary Ward (brother of her birth mother and sister of her birth father, who married). Evelyn attended George Washington Elementary and Jr High and John Muir High School, graduating from Pasadena Junior College. She was awarded the C.O. Arnold Music Award.

Being a descendant of Stephen Hopkins of the Mayflower, her parents gave her the middle name of Hopkins; thus she was affectionately known as "Hoppy" by her close friends. Evelyn enjoyed creating poetry, playing the piano, and board games with family. She played the piano for Dr J. Vernon McGee's Open Bible Hour Quartet, and went on to be the pianist and secretary for many years at Lincoln Avenue Presbyterian church. Evelyn became Lancaster's first female mailman!

Evelyn married Lewis Marvin Minich on September 20, 1941. They had three children: David, Marilyn and Rosalie. She remarried in 1972 to John Lehmer.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her sister Christine Geddes, she leaves behind her children David Minich (Rathdrim, Idaho), Marilyn Holmes (Rathdrum, Idaho), and Rosalie Munschy (Lancaster, Calif); grandchildren Matthew Minich, Sarah Sandefur (husband Tom), James Holmes II (wife Laura) Stephen Holmes (wife Katherine). David Leggins, Stephen Leggins (wife Laurie). Great grandchildren are Liam and Flynn Sandefur, Brandon, Kiera and Jordan Holmes; Joeli, Lydia and Elisa Holmes; Brittany, Daniel and Kyonna Leggins; Andrew and Alex Leggins, and niece Kay Schmook (husband Jim).

A private memorial service was held by immediate family.