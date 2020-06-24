Evelyn WEISSENBACH

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away June 17, 2020 with her family by her side in her own home in Lancaster, California.

Originally from Potterspury, England, her adventurous spirit found her living with her husband and three children at U.S. Air Force bases around the world. Settling in Lancaster in 1976. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Eve is now reunited with her loving husband, Albert Weissenbach who preceded her in December 2014.

Eve is survived by her children, Tracey, Mark (Sandi), and Steven (Brenda); six grandchildren, Charlynn, Casey, Breeanna, Alicia, Caitie and Daniel, and three great grandchildren, Jason, Joseph, and Gracelyn.

A memorial service is planned for October 2020 at the Lancaster Elks Lodge hosted by Eve's cherished Emblem Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Antelope Valley Emblem Club #76, P.O. Box 2203 Lancaster, CA 93535 (661) 917-5805.

