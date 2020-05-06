It is with extreme sadness that the world has lost an amazing lady, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. Florence was a definite one of a kind to everyone who knew her. Her passing on April 28, 2020 was a devastation to us all.

Florence's devotions to charities in helping the homeless or a teacher to all of her students in the Lancaster School District set her apart from all others.

Her dedication to fitness and assisting others at the gym, Total Health and Fitness, was her second home.

Florence was just an all-around thoughtful, giving, inspirational person. Her unique, one of a kind style was in a class of it's own.

Florence is survived by her daughters, Tanya Al-Abd, and Ashley Medina. Her brother John Rubenstein and her grandson Hunter Medina. Her son-in-law Van Medina, and sister-in-law Denise Rubenstein. Her nephew Connor Rubenstein and niece Keira Rubenstein. And all others that shared in her life's journeys.

She loved her family unconditionally and was loved by so many more. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future and held in. 'Flo-Style'.

