Born September 7, 1922 in Lawrence, Kansas. He passed May 6, 2020. He served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1946 as an airplane engine and propeller mechanic. Moved to California in 1948. Established Floyd Cox Tire Service in 1961. He is survived by his sister, Margaret, four children Betty, Lynn (Mike), David (Denise), Gayle (Ramon), 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grand- children, and 9 great- great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

