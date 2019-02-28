Age 94, left to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 in Lancaster, Calif. He was born Sept. 25, 1924, in Kansas City, Missouri to Thomas Fulton and Hildreth (Fordham) Fulton. He grew up in Muscatine,

Iowa and graduated from Muscatine High School. He married the love of his life, Audree Mae (Vance) Fulton Sept. 27, 1942. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother. He is survived by three sons and their wives, Gary and Glenna Fulton from Lancaster, Calif, Randy and June Fulton, and Dan and Sheryl Fulton. There are numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Forrest worked primarily for the Boeing Company in Seattle, Wash. for nearly 40 years manufacturing commercial aircraft operated around the world. Forrest's passion was living his life for God, preaching the gospel as a layman. His primary mission was Christian Service Brigade where he served as a battalion captain for 20 years. Memorial services will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 West Ave. J, Lancaster, CA 93534. Burial will be mid-March at Abbey View Memorial Park, 3601 Alaska Rd., Brier, WA., 98036.

Rather than flowers, Forrest would prefer you con- tribute to Christian Service Brigade at www.csbministries.org