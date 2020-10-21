1/1
Frances Elaine WOODCOCK
1927 - 2020
Born Aug. 22, 1927 in Sedgwick, Colo., passed away peacefully at home Sept. 21, 2020. Raised with her sister by grandparents in Nebraska, Elaine credited her beloved grand- mother with giving her a deep Christian faith. Dedicated to church and
family, she was Sunday school teacher, den mother and room mother, always showing her creative and artistic side. A natural teacher, she was a Laubach literacy tutor for many years, help- ing numerous students to achieve citizenship. Elaine was generous and kind, and walked daily with God. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Marvin of 71 years, and is survived by children Roger Woodcock, Ann Wright, John Woodcock and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Service at Joshua Memorial Park Oct. 23, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your church or favorite charity.

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Service
12:00 PM
Joshua Memorial Park
