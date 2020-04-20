|
|
Age 89, of Indian Woods Road, Elizabeth City, N.C. died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pomona, Calif., on August 21, 1930 to the late Andrew McGlenn Buchanan and Edith Smith Buchanan Dirckx, she was the widow of Thomas E. Puckett. Prior to moving to resided in Camarillo and Elizabeth City, she Lancaster, Calif. She attended Huntington Beach High School in Huntington Beach, Calif., and worked as a retail clerk in the grocery business.
She is survived by her children, Ronald M. Houts of Lancaster, Calif., Teresa M. Houts of Metarie, La, Steven M. Houts of Elizabeth City, N.C,, and Scott E. Puckett of Marina Del Rey, Calif; a sister, Clovis Buchanan Fenn of Flintridge-La Can~ada, Calif; grandchildren, Matthew Houts and Andrew Houts; and a great grandchild, Emily N. Houts of Bull Head City, Ariz. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy M. Houts (twin to Teresa), and a brother, Olvin J. Buchanan (Sonny Boy).
Burial will be in Joshua Memorial Park, Lancaster, CA. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Puckett family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020