Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 335-4395
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances PUCKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Helena PUCKETT


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Helena PUCKETT Obituary
Age 89, of Indian Woods Road, Elizabeth City, N.C. died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pomona, Calif., on August 21, 1930 to the late Andrew McGlenn Buchanan and Edith Smith Buchanan Dirckx, she was the widow of Thomas E. Puckett. Prior to moving to resided in Camarillo and Elizabeth City, she Lancaster, Calif. She attended Huntington Beach High School in Huntington Beach, Calif., and worked as a retail clerk in the grocery business.
She is survived by her children, Ronald M. Houts of Lancaster, Calif., Teresa M. Houts of Metarie, La, Steven M. Houts of Elizabeth City, N.C,, and Scott E. Puckett of Marina Del Rey, Calif; a sister, Clovis Buchanan Fenn of Flintridge-La Can~ada, Calif; grandchildren, Matthew Houts and Andrew Houts; and a great grandchild, Emily N. Houts of Bull Head City, Ariz. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy M. Houts (twin to Teresa), and a brother, Olvin J. Buchanan (Sonny Boy).
Burial will be in Joshua Memorial Park, Lancaster, CA. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Puckett family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -