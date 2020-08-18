Formerly of Ottumwa Iowa, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at home in Lancaster, California at the age of 96. Frances was born in St. Vincent's Hospital in Ottumwa on August 18, 1923 to Anna T. Sheridan Herber and Nicholas W. Herber. After graduation from junior college she worked at John Morrell and Company testing for bacteria in the pigs, then worked in the office at the Ottumwa Mercantile, both jobs that she loved. She married W. Leo Runnells on October 30, 1948 at St. Mary's Church in Ottumwa. She worked with Leo at the Card and Camera Shop for several years. Leo predeceased her on June 21, 2007.
When they were growing up, Frances and her siblings loved visiting their aunt and uncle's farm in Creston during the summer. They would spend weeks there each summer. Frances loved collecting, and over the years she would collect an item then sell and start the next collection. Some of the collections include dolls from other countries, coins, Hummels, Chatty Cathy dolls, and purses, lots of purses, and taking pictures and making beautiful picture albums. She also loved talking to friends and family on the phone for hours at a time.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mariann and Randy Berg of Cedar Falls, Iowa, her grandson, Patrick Runnells, her granddaughter and her husband, Stacy and James McCaslin, her great-grandchildren, Luc, Jayce, and Presley McCaslin all of Lancaster, California, and her daughter-in law and her husband, Carla and Carl Ingram of Charlotte, NC, her sister-in- law Jean Herber of Laguna Hills, California, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Her son, Michael J. Runnells predeceased her on November 24, 2006, as well as her siblings and their spouses: Joseph (Pauline) Herber, Mary Anne (Leo) Pirrone, and Bernard Herber.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Mary's 1600 E. Ave. R-4, Palmdale, CA at 10:00 a.m. This will be an outdoor service. A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Halley-Olsen-Murphy is handling the funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anne De Beaupre, Alden Hospice, or a charity of your choosing. Please send to Mariann Berg, 2321 Grand Blvd., Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Live Streaming Link for the Funeral Mass: https://scsandche.wixsite.com/creative-memories/copy-of-livestream-
