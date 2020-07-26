Fidel (Frank) Cervantes was born March 23, 1931 in Calexico, Calif., to Patricin- ia and Rogelio Cervantes. He was raised in San Diego and moved to Greenfield, Calif., with his uncle to at- tend High School there. After graduating high school, Frank joined the United States Air Force in April 1948 and served as a firefighter, eventually retiring in 1968 as a Fire Chief at Edwards Air Force Base, Lancaster, California.

After retiring from the Air Force, Frank had careers with GE, Rockwell, and Boeing, eventu-lly retiring from Boeing after 20 years. During the course of his careers he lived in North Dakota, the Aleutian Islands, England, Germany, and Lancaster. His second wife, Betty, passed away in 1991 after 20 years of marriage and he married Shirley (Staats) Kennedy in 1992. During their 28 years of marriage, they lived in Arizona, traveled the country in their RV, and eventually settled back in California.

Frank was active in the community serving in the Palmdale Elks Lodge and as the Worshipful Master of the Palmdale Masonic Lodge.

Frank is survived by two sons, Fred and Stephen, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was also beloved by Shirley's three kids and was Pop-pop to her six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A private Celebration of Life will be held and he will be interred at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store