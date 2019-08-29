|
Peacefully passed at home in Rosamond, Calif. on Aug. 12,2019 at the age of 72. Frank was born in Hacken- sack, N.J. on Feb. 2, 1947. He served honorably in the Air Force for 20 years and was a Vietnam and Cold war veteran. He was first stationed at Edwards AFB in 1976, where he was stationed until his retirement at the rank of MSgt in 1986, where he also continued to work as a contractor until 2009.
Frank was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Glenna Panelli. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan Panelli; this three sons: Louis and daughter-in-law Kristen, Francisco, and Santino; his siblings: Louis and Alicia; nephews: Shawn and Jay, niece Bianca; granddaughter Giovanna; and great-granddaughter Adali.
Rosary will be at 9 a.m. and memorial mass at 10 a.m., held at St. Mary's of the Desert in Rosamond, Calif., on Aug. 31. Interment will be Sep. 5 at 10:45 a.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 29, 2019