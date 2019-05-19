Passed away peacefully at his home in Quartz Hill, California on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born in Orange, Texas on November 9, 1947. His family moved west in search of a better life, landing in Southern California, where Frank graduated from

Palmdale High School in 1965.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force, receiving an honorable discharge on January 23, 1968. He was an avid outdoors-man and radio-controlled airplane enthusiast. He loved to backpack throughout the Sierra Nevada mountain range, and was particularly fond of the Eastern Sierra. He was passionate about aerospace, working most of his career as an engineer for the aerospace industry. He was equally passionate about education and learning. In 1991, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from California State University, Northridge (CSUN) and in 2000, he earned a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management, also from CSUN. He worked for multiple aerospace corporations including Lockheed-Martin and Rockwell, all based in Southern California. He made significant contributions to the U-2 "Dragon Lady," F-117 "Nighthawk," F-22 "Raptor," F-35 "Lightening II," National Aeronautics and Space Administration Space Shuttle, B-1B "Lancer," and B-2 "Spirit" programs. He was acknowledged for superior performance on numerous occasions. In 1996, he was presented the Distinguished Engineering Project Achievement Award from the Engineers' Council, Inc. for his contributions to the B-2 Stealth Bomber Full Scale Structural Test Program. Thanks in part to his efforts, the B-2 continues to contribute to national security and remains the most advanced bomber in history.

He is survived by his children Cheri Rose and her husband David Rose of Rosamond, California along with Brian Bates and his wife Karen Bates of Thayne, Wyoming as well as granddaughter Paige Nichole Christian and great grandson Kaden Kaleo Laupua of Rogers, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be provided to the Sierra Club. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 19, 2019