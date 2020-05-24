Or Copy this URL to Share

Born Sept. 8, 1932 in New York Passed away May 14. 2020 in Lancaster, Calif. Survived by wife Marilyn, married 59 years. Daughter Laura Carpenter, son Mark Windhausen, daughter Kathryn Williams, son in-law Robert Williams, and grand- son Eric Williams Worked at Lockheed for 30 years.

