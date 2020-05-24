Marilyn, we want to offer our sincerest condolences to you and your family. We sort of lost touch with Frank the past few years. Your children sent Christmas cards for a few years after we re-established contact but I'm embarrassed to say I never followed up on getting back in touch with Frank. He was such a great guy and we enjoyed his company in Highschool. We will put you and the children on our Prayer list.
God Bless you all.
Dick and Sylvia Flower
Born Sept. 8, 1932 in New York Passed away May 14. 2020 in Lancaster, Calif. Survived by wife Marilyn, married 59 years. Daughter Laura Carpenter, son Mark Windhausen, daughter Kathryn Williams, son in-law Robert Williams, and grand- son Eric Williams Worked at Lockheed for 30 years.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 24, 2020.