Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
(661) 942-8125
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddy VALENTINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddy VALENTINO


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Freddy VALENTINO Obituary
Born March 7, 1939 in Cortland, NY. Passed away on March 11, 2019 in the Antelope Valley. Freddy grew up in New York, and later moved to the Antelope Valley where he worked as the general manager of Palmdale Disposal. In his free time, Freddy was a Mule skinner and an accomplished World Champion Mule Driver.

Freddy is survived by his four sons; Michael (Jaime), Mark, Freddy Jr., and JJ. He also has four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on March 27th at 10:00 AM at Joshua Memorial Park at 808 E. Lancaster Blvd.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now