|
|
Born March 7, 1939 in Cortland, NY. Passed away on March 11, 2019 in the Antelope Valley. Freddy grew up in New York, and later moved to the Antelope Valley where he worked as the general manager of Palmdale Disposal. In his free time, Freddy was a Mule skinner and an accomplished World Champion Mule Driver.
Freddy is survived by his four sons; Michael (Jaime), Mark, Freddy Jr., and JJ. He also has four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on March 27th at 10:00 AM at Joshua Memorial Park at 808 E. Lancaster Blvd.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 20, 2019