Fredric "Fred" Bacon, beloved husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, and friend to many, passed away on October 8, 2019, at the age of 84 years.
Fred was born in Oakland, California, on March 6, 1935, to parents Jack Bacon and Clara Jewell. Fred loved his father, Jack, and was blessed with two wonderful moms - Clara and Margo. Jack, Clara and Margo raised Fred to be loving, honorable, honest, responsible, and to help others.
Fred spent most of his youth in California. Following high school, he joined the USAF and proudly served his country for 21 years as a military police officer. Fred's Air Force career took him to the Philippines, Korea, Thailand and Germany, and in the States, he was stationed in California, Nebraska, and New York. He concluded his Air Force career at Edwards AFB and retired in January 1976.
After his Air Force career, Fred began his second 20 year career with Los Angeles County. He worked as a security officer at High Desert Hospital in Lancaster, California, and on March 18, 1996, he retired as Safety Police Chief. In 1980, while working at the hospital, Fred and his longtime friend, Morrison "Ed" MacKay, started their own security patrol business – Regional Patrol Services, which they operated together for over 20 years.
Fred was also a devoted member of the Rosamond Church of Christ for over 40 years – he served the church by teaching the youth members, occasionally filling in as preacher, and acting as secretary of the church corporation.
Above all he accomplished in his life, Fred was most cherished for the gift he gave his family and friends - he gave all of himself to loving them and supporting them - the people he loved felt special and treasured.
In 1966 Fred married Margaret Gallardo and became a father to her children - Hector, Karen and Rhonda. He and Margaret expanded their family with the birth of two daughters – Frieda and Kristina. While his marriage to Margaret ended in 1982, he remained devoted to loving and supporting his children.
While working at High Desert Hospital, he met Cheryle, and they married in 1984. Fred's family expanded with the addition of Cheryle's two daughters - Kelli and Jennifer. Fred and Cheryle remained happily married until he died - they were together when he passed away.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cheryle, son Hector, six daughters (Karen, Kelli, Rhonda, Frieda, Kristina, and Jennifer), and their spouses, 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many friends - and oh, boy, did they all love him!
A celebration of Fred's life will be held at 11 a.m,, on Saturday, October 26, at Rosamond Church of Christ 1389 Rosamond Blvd, Rosamond, CA 93560.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 22, 2019