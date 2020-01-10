|
|
Born September 30, 1956. passed January 4, 2020. She was a graduate of Antelope Valley High School in 1975, and worked as an accountant for All Valley RV in Acton, Calif. She is survived by her step-mother, Kathy Michaels of Duck Creek, Utah; brothers, Alan (Cindy) of Ft. Worth, Texas; Larry of Olympia, Wash; John (Charisse) of Las Vegas, Nev; Craig of Palmdale, Calif; and David (Connie) of Austin, Texas; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Memorial service to be held at Central Christian Church in Lancaster, CA on Saturday, January 11, at 2 p.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 10, 2020