Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Christian Church
3131 W Avenue J
Lancaster, CA 93536
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Central Christian Church
Lancaster, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail MICHAELS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Lynn MICHAELS


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Lynn MICHAELS Obituary
Born September 30, 1956. passed January 4, 2020. She was a graduate of Antelope Valley High School in 1975, and worked as an accountant for All Valley RV in Acton, Calif. She is survived by her step-mother, Kathy Michaels of Duck Creek, Utah; brothers, Alan (Cindy) of Ft. Worth, Texas; Larry of Olympia, Wash; John (Charisse) of Las Vegas, Nev; Craig of Palmdale, Calif; and David (Connie) of Austin, Texas; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Memorial service to be held at Central Christian Church in Lancaster, CA on Saturday, January 11, at 2 p.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -