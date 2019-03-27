Home

Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
(661) 942-8125
Garrae LINCKE
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Joshua Memorial Park
Lancaster, CA
Garrae Lawrence LINCKE Obituary
Born Dec. 1, 1936, passed away March 12th. Loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Garrae was a carpenter by trade, master mechanic and owner of Garrae's Garage in Quartz Hill where he resided for more than 50 years. He loved NHRA drag racing and won many trophies including the "Wally" for fun he loved playing softball with his friends every week. Garrae had four children with wife Gloria Lincke (whom preceded him in 1990.) His two sons Ronald and Tony (2017), and two daughters Robin and Kimberley, and grand daughter Kayla. Garrae remarried in 1994 to Florence (Cox) Lincke. Graveside services will be held at Joshua Memorial Park, Lancaster. Friday, March 29th @ 11 A.M.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 27, 2019
