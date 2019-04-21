Passed unexpectedly on Feb. 25, 2019. He was born on Dec. 15, 1949 in Albuquerque, N.M.; relocating with his family to Southern Calif. in 1963. He attended Wilmington Jr. High, Phineas Banning High School and Harbor Community College. He served his country honorably in the Army as a Spec.4; at Long Binh Vietnam. A long-time resident of the South Bay and the Antelope Valley; Gary was an avid surfer as well as loving the ocean, and salt-water fishing. Among his passions were oil-painting landscapes, photography, as well as gardening-farming, and was a life time dog and nature lover. He enjoyed hiking and exploring various mountain areas of the high desert during his retirement years. He had a tenacious spirit for adventure in everything throughout his life; yet always maintained a since of humor. His generosity, trustworthiness defined him. However, quoting him always with a grin and a smile "I don't trust politicians or doctors."



Gary was employed at Farr Company in the South Bay and retired from Lockheed Aircraft in Palmdale after 26 years of employment.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Bart F. Swanson, Jr., Gloria G. Swanson, brother Robert Bruce Swanson (Rebecca), and great nephews Andrew Bartel Swanson and Jacob Edward Swanson. He is survived by brother Kenneth Bart (Judith) Swanson, Scott Douglas (Denise) Swanson, his sister Christina Jean (Donald) Rollins, 12 nephews and nieces, 30 grand nephews and nieces, seven great-grand nephews and nieces, and his faithful dog Ginger.



A private memorial was held with family at the Devil's Punch Bowl Nature Area in the Antelope Valley on March 23, 2019. Gary is missed by his family, friends, and all that knew and loved him. Rest in peace brother. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 21, 2019