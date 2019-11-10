|
|
Passed away November 2019 in Lancaster, California at the age of 68. Gary has always loved electronics. Gary fixed the electronics in the 1960's including TVs. Televisions were very new then. In the 1970's, Gary fixed TVs and other electronics but only got paid if he fixed them. Gary earned his degrees at Pierce College. He worked in and ran a computer lab at Pierce during his eleven years there. Gary worked in aerospace for 21 years. He also spent two years developing displays for department stores and other uses. Gary was a member of Wood Craft Rangers and earned many badges. He worked at Panorama City Park as a volunteer working many, many, many hours. He volunteered for Parks and Recreation Department, winning awards for volunteering and employee efforts. Gary was a frequent flyer at the Emergency Room be- cause he was so active. Gary realized he found his soulmate the day he discovered he and Rebecca were both born on their mother's 30th birthday. Gary married Rebecca in 1986 and they moved to Palmdale in 1990. Gary had a wonderful life including thirty-three years of marriage and six canine kids.
Gary is survived by his wife Rebecca and his brother Jay. Gary had a small circle of friends including Ken Sand- berg, Sonia Neufer and Edmund Biro.
Private family services were held.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Nov. 10, 2019