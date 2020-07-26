On July 5, 2020 Gary Salzman Jr., age 43 went home to be with The Lord. He was born July 1, 1977 and raised in the Antelope Valley. He attended Littlerock High School. Gary received his GED in 1994. Gary was a Veteran of the United States Army and Federal Reserves 1995- 1997. Gary later went on to achieve his AA in Culinary Arts. Gary re-located to Los Angeles in 2015 where he worked as a Chef. Gary leaves behind two children, Chloe Salzman, Thomas Jones, three sisters Patricia Garver, Racheal Salzman and Ashley Salzman as well as his mother and father Gary and Mary Salzman. Memorial Service August 1, 2020 to be held at Hope Chapel 6015 West Ave J8, Quartz Hill, CA 93536 at 11:00 a.m.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store