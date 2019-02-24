Home

Genevra WALKER
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Lancaster Presbyterian Church
1661 W. Lancaster Blvd.
Lancaster, CA
Genevra Ann WALKER


Born on November 13, 1929, 89 years old, passed away on February 18, 2019, with her family by her side. She was a preschool teacher for 20 years at Kirk of the Valley Church, then retired in 1988 and moved to Quartz Hill with her husband, Jack "Harley" and became a member of the Quartz Hill Presbyterian Church. She was a loving wife and mother. She leaves behind, her 3 children; Wendy, Casey and Lori, 6 grandchildren; Tim, Todd, Tami, Cody, Justin and Erik, 9 great grandchildren; Ashley, Kyle, Heaven, Hayden, Kenley, Hunter, Meadow, Penelope, and Madison.
Memorial Service will be held on March 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Lancaster Presbyterian Church, 1661 W. Lancaster Blvd. Lancaster, CA.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 24, 2019
