Born on November 13, 1929, 89 years old, passed away on February 18, 2019, with her family by her side. She was a preschool teacher for 20 years at Kirk of the Valley Church, then retired in 1988 and moved to Quartz Hill with her husband, Jack "Harley" and became a member of the Quartz Hill Presbyterian Church. She was a loving wife and mother. She leaves behind, her 3 children; Wendy, Casey and Lori, 6 grandchildren; Tim, Todd, Tami, Cody, Justin and Erik, 9 great grandchildren; Ashley, Kyle, Heaven, Hayden, Kenley, Hunter, Meadow, Penelope, and Madison.
Memorial Service will be held on March 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Lancaster Presbyterian Church, 1661 W. Lancaster Blvd. Lancaster, CA.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 24, 2019