Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Oak View Resource Center,
Oak View,, CA
George Todd VAN PELT Obituary
of Oak View, Calif, passed away April 28, 2019. Todd, as he was known to family and friends, was born December 11, 1967 in Wood- land, Calif, to George H. and Melba Van Pelt and passed away in Oak View,
Calif, at the age of 51. Todd was predeceased by his father, George H. Van Pelt and sister Heidi Jolene Van Pelt. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Roxanne Conway Van Pelt, twin sons Spencer Blake Van Pelt and Stone William Van Pelt of Oak View, Calif; mother Melba Van Pelt of Llano, Calif; sister Katie Van Pelt Asta (Phillip) of Llano, Calif; sister Colene Hixson-Honnerlaw (Mike) of Woodland, Calif; father-in-law Rock Conway of Missouri; mother-in-law Sherry Conway of Oak View, Calif as well as extended family.
Todd graduated from Palmdale High School in 1985, and Antelope Valley College in 1987. He also served in the United States Army Reserve. Todd worked in the welding and fabrication industry, starting his own business, VP Industries in 2010. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2 to 6 pm at the Oak View Resource Center, Oak View, Calif.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 12, 2019
