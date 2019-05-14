Of Oak View, Calif. passed away April 28, 2019.

Todd, as he was lovingly referred to by his, family and friends, was born December 11, 1967 in Woodland, Cal- if. to George H. and Melba B. VanPelt. He unexpectedly passed away from a pulmonary embolism in his home, surrounded by his wife and two sons, at the young age of 51. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, best friend and high school sweetheart of 34 years, Roxanne Conway VanPelt, twin sons Spencer VanPelt and Stone VanPelt of Oak View, Calif; mother Melba VanPelt of Llano, Calif; sister Katie VanPelt Asta (Phillip) of Llano, Calif; sister Colene Hixson-Honnerlaw (Mike) of Woodland, Calif; as well as extended family throughout California, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.

Todd moved to Palmdale, Calif. in the summer of 1970, attending primary and middle schools in Palmdale, and graduating from Palmdale High School in 1985. There he was active in sports, band, and Vocational Industrial Clubs of America. By the time he could drive, Todd could fix anything and everything. He was nicknamed "VanGyver" after the 1980s television show "MacGyver".

He earned an A.S. in Welding Technology from Antelope Valley College in 1987 whereupon completion he entered the US Army Reserves serving 6 years, and furthering his education and experience by completing Power Generation Repair School. He continued and completed his formal education with a B.S. in Engineering from Cambridge University.

Todd worked in the welding and fabrication industry. He spent his early professional years as a certified welder for various companies. His expertise and business foundations were developed, refined and expanded through his career with Applied Silicone (Rhodia Silicones, Bluestar Silicones). His time there served as a launching pad for his own company. In 2011, Todd earned his Class A Contractors License in General Engineering and then began VP Industries. His work took him across the United States servicing and repairing power plants, paper mills, waste water treatment plants; Navy ships, manufacturing plants, agricultural equipment, and much more. He was an active member of the Lions Club of the Ojai Valley, as well was a member of American Legion Post in Missouri. He was currently serving as the president of his homeowners association. Todd will be truly missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2 to 6 pm at the Oak View Resource Center, 555 Mahoney Ave., Oak View, Calif. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the family at the celebration of life. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 14, 2019