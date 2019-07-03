Home

Gerald Lee "Jerry" DICKINSON

Gerald Lee "Jerry" DICKINSON Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Lee Dickinson was born on July 23rd, 1935 in Brookfield, Missouri to William Gilbert Dickinson and Vivian Ruth Wyatt. Jerry served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1965. He married Roselyn "Darlene" (Millhollin) in 1963. Jerry began his 28-year career with GE Aviation in 1965 where he was an Aircraft and Engine mechanic until his retirement in 1993. Jerry passed away peacefully on June 24th, 2019. He is survived by his wife Darlene, daughter Susan Barrett (Tom), stepson Roger Cline (Gayle), grandchildren Jennifer, Bryan, Amanda, Stephanie, Jerry, and greatgrandchild Avery. Jerry was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Services will be held on July 3rd, 2:00 P.M. at Joshua Memorial Park in Lancaster.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 3, 2019
