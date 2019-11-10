|
Born August 31, 1939, in Denver he passed away October 20, 2019, in Palm- dale, Calif. He was a beloved husband, dad,
granddad and friend to many.
He graduated from the University of Colorado with honors in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering and earned a Master of Science degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Stanford University in 1967.
He had over 40 years of direct technical participation in research and development programs requiring a wide variety of disciplines. From 1961 to retirement he held various positions with NASA Dryden Flight Research Center and NASA Ames Research Center. Between his NASA projects, from 1985 to 1997, he left NASA and joined the private sector as Director of Research and Techno- logy for Eidetics Corporation in Torrance, California, a small fighter technology company. He directly supervised a group of senior engineers, model designer/builder, technician and support staff focused on aerodynamics, flight mechanics and fighter simulation programs sponsored by DOD and NASA. Key developments included establishing unique experimental facilities required for high angle of attack problems, including flow visualization water tunnels with dynamic test techniques relevant to evaluating typical fighter aircraft motion.
In 2001 he was assigned to position of Associate Director of Aerospace Projects for Access to Space at NASA Dryden Flight Research Center. The position included responsibility for Dryden's participation in X-plan flight projects such as X-43 Hyper-X, X-37 Space Transportation Vehicle, X-38 Crew Return Vehicle and Space Launch Initiative (SLI) 2nd Generation technology development projects.
His career was distinguished and brought him many dear friends. His co-workers have been there with him to the end and their friendship was one of his most prized possessions.
His most enjoyed pastime was his Corvette and involvement with the Corvette club. He thoroughly loved driving it through the winding roads near his home.
He is survived by his wife, Stevette, his children: Mike Malcolm, Kelly Peterson and her husband Tom, Caroline Taylor and her husband Steve, 2 stepsons: Eric Dey and his wife Clara and Geoff Dey and his wife Monique plus 10 grandchildren.
A celebration remembrance will be held at a later date.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Nov. 10, 2019