78, of Kensington Maryland, and previously, of Palmdale, California, passed away from complications of Alzheimer's dis- ease on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ruth; son Andrew and his wife Juliet; and grandsons, Oliver and Leo.

Gerald, son of Raymond and Mary, was born in Dublin, Ireland on December 29, 1940. He graduated from the National University of Ireland, Gal- way where he studied under renowned author and professor J.R.R. Tolkien.

Gerald came to America in 1962, and taught high school for the Los Angeles Archdiocese.

In 1977, the family moved to the Antelope Valley. Gerald was Principal of Sacred Heart Elementary School in Lancaster and then Vice Principal and teacher at Catholic schools in the San Fernando Valley. In 1986, he joined the Palmdale School District and taught at Juniper Intermediate School and Shadow Hills Intermediate School until his retirement in 2010. He taught English, Math, Science and History.

Gerald educated thousands for students over 48 years. He played a major role in designing the curriculum for the district's Family Life program and was awarded Teacher of the Year in 1995. Always dressed in a tie, he enjoyed challenging students to do better than they expected, and opening their minds to the possibilities of the wider world.

In his spare time, Gerald enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time at the beach in Carpenteria. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary