97 years old, passed away on May 27, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Charleston, South Carolina on April 14, 1922. Her parents were Mary (Eaton) and Robert Neiswender. She was the oldest child of their four children. She grew up on the East Coast, living in Maryland, Rhode Island and New York before the family moved to California in 1936. She gradu-ated from Narbonne High School at the age of 16. She was a Patriot, and enlisted in the Navy during World War II. Her service was as a Mailman, serving in San Francisco and San Diego. After high school, she attended a business school and worked at various clerical positions until her service in the Navy began. She married Ray Horner in 1946 and they celebrated over 55 years of marriage until his passing. The family moved to Boron, California in 1958, where she lived until 2008, when she joined her daughter's family in Lancaster. They both had long careers with the Borax Company, and before retirement, she had been promoted to Clerical Administrator. She was an excellent seamstress, loved crafting and was a wonderful cook. She loved to draw, and started oil painting after retirement. Her friends were numerous and she loved writing letters to keep in touch. Left to mourn her passing are her children: Noreen (Ed) Ybarra, Jack (Peggy) Horner, and Rob Horner. Nine grandchildren and thirteen great- grandchildren will miss her love and attention. Service will be handled by Joshua Memorial Park and Mortuary. Viewing and Rosary will be held on Monday June 3, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm, Joshua Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 10:00 at Sacred Heart Church in Lancaster. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary