November 17, 1933 until she went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on May 31, 2020.
She was a wonderful, caring, and loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, and Friend. She will be deeply missed and will always be loved.
Born in San Jose, Calif, Gloria then moved with her family to Frazier Park, Calif, attending local elementary school. She then attended and graduated from Bakersfield High School.
Gloria was married to John Alesso II for almost 51 years, until his passing in 2001. She was instrumental in both Frazier Park and Lancaster Church of Christ.
She loved to sing, especially spiritual and praise music and had a beautiful voice.
She was loved by many. She was C.F.O. for Alesso Farms, a director for Los Angeles County Farm Bureau, and was President of Associated Women for Pepperdine.
Gloria is survived by 5 children, son Brad Alesso and wife Carol; son Mark Alesso and wife Jan; daughter Lynde (Alesso) Meyri; son John Alesso III, son Casey Alesso; and brother Edward Wells. She leaves 9 grandchildren. Granddaughters Renee Meyri; Lauren Alesso; MacKenzie Alesso; Kylie Alesso. Grandsons Cameron Alesso; Logan Alesso; Geoffrey Alesson; Thomas Alesso; Curtis Alesso.
She also leaves 3 great grandchildren, Cody Zitko; Makayla Zitko; Bonnie Hinsley; and many nieces and nephews and family members, She loved all very much.
Preceded by her husband John Alesso II; son Leonard Alesso; parents Harold and Inez Wells; sister Joyce Holland.
There will be a streaming of the funeral service from June 20, 2020.
Website: lancasterlcoc.wix.com/lcoc and hit live stream.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.