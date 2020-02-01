|
Age 93, of Katy, Tex, formerly of Sedan, Kan, passed away, Jan. 1, 2020 at the Grace Care Center of Katy in Katy, Tex.
Gloria was born on June 28, 1926 in Coffeyville, Kan. to Ralph E. Ross and Eva May (Morrow) Ross. She grew up in Sedan and
graduated as Valedictorian from Sedan High School in the class of 1944. After high school she attended Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, Ill. where she received her Registered Nursing Degree.
On June 20, 1948 she married Rodney R. Brosius in Sedan, Kan. They lived in Stillwater, Okla, Wichita, Kan, and spent most of their lives in Torrance and Pearblossom, Calif, until recently moving to Katy, Tex.
Gloria worked as a R.N. in a diversified area of nursing for 30 years and she also worked at Northrop Aviation for 15 years before her retirement in 1986.
She was a former member of the Presbyterian Church in Littlerock. Gloria was a DAR member, Genealogist, First Families of Ohio and a member of the Palmer Society; she loved traveling the world.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney on May 30, 2003. One brother, Ralph E. Ross Jr., and her parents. Survived by one son Rodney R. Brosius (Kathy) Susanville, Calif; two daughters, Lynda L. Korcha of Columbus, Ga, and Laura L. Strong (Jim) Katy, Tex; one brother, John E. Ross (Betty) Conway, Ark; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grand mother, she will be greatly missed.
Services were held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the First Baptist Church followed by burial at the Greenwood Cemetery in Sedan, Kan.
The family has suggested memorials to the First Baptist Church/Brosius Family Scholarship Fund which can be sent the Dickens Family Funeral home, 209 N Douglas, Sedan, Kansas 67361.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 1, 2020