65, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away peacefully in his home with his children by his side on Thursday, March 5, 2020 after a long battle with brain cancer. He was born on May 21, 1954 to Leslie and Alice Barton in Los Angeles, Calif. As a teenager, he attended Franklin High School in Highland Park. On October 18, 1975, he married his beautiful wife Camille, and they remained side by side until her passing in May of 2018.
In 1981, Greg joined the ranks of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. He spent nearly 30 years serving the public as a Firefighter-Paramedic. He worked in the cities of Altadena, Bell, Pico Rivera, Rosemead, Santa Clarita and finally Quartz Hill at Fire Station 84 where he spent 16 years until his retirement in 2009. Greg was, as coworkers would agree, a legend of the department. He was a guy that kept everyone laughing with his sense of humor, which was second only to his dedication to duty and rock- solid work ethic. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, traveling in his trailer with Camille, and fishing the Eastern Sierras. He and Camille traveled extensively during his brief retirement, going on excursions to Europe and Alaska alongside friends and family. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend anyone could ask for.
He is survived by his daughter, Johannah and her husband Greg of Sandy, Ore.; son, Brian and his wife Kiley of Valencia, Calif.; sisters, Mary and Leslie; and grandchildren, Sarah, Justice, Jacob, Zachary, Jackson, and William.
A flag ceremony will be held at Los Angeles County Fire Station 84 on March 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Greg's name to the City of Hope.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020