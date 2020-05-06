The Honorable H. Brent Meyers, 78, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home in Lowell, Arkan- sas surrounded by loved ones. Brent was born February 21, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Harry Fuller Meyers and Gerrie Sophia Karras Young. A private memorial service for immediate family will be held at a later date. Memorial contribu- tions may be made to Embrace Grace Ministry at Grace- pointe Church, 3000 E. McKinney St. Denton, Texas, 76209. Arrange- ments with Heritage Funeral Home. Online guestbook and obitu- ary at www.heritage- ofnwa.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 6, 2020.