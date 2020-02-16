Home

Chapel of the Valley Mortuary
1755 East Avenue R
Palmdale, CA 93550
(661)947-7118
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Chapel of the Valley Mortuary
1755 East Avenue R
Palmdale, CA 93550
View Map

Harold Steven CHIMBOLE


1943 - 2020
Harold Steven CHIMBOLE Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home February 1, 2020 with family at his side. Born in Glendale, Calif., September 13, 1943 to Harold and Beulah Diel and adopted by Lawrence Chimbole at the age of two. Steve fought Cancer valiantly over the last 15 years. Steve grew up in Palmdale where he attended local schools and was part of the 1st graduating class of Palmdale High School in 1961 He later moved to San Diego where he attended San Diego State University and received a degree in accounting. A few years later he returned to Palmdale where he began his family and had 2 daughters, Nicole and Tina. In 1990 they moved to Rosamond where he actively participated in the community, owning Rainbow Video and his accounting business Steve served the Antelope Valley for over 30 years as an enrolled agent. He loved his work and always looked forward to annual visits with his clients Steve enjoyed motorcycle riding adventures with his close friends Glen and Diane. On Sundays you could catch him rooting for the Green Bay Packers. In 2011 Steve married Teresa and their families became one. Steve was a father to 4 daughters, 2 sons, and a grandfather to 9 grandchildren that he loved very much. Survived by Teresa Chimbole (wife), Nicole and Eric Mercy (daughter), Tina and Tim Mariani (daughter), Monica Victorino (stepdaughter), Vickie and Tim Farmer (stepdaughter), Ben Alcantar (stepson) and Josh Alcantar (stepson). Friends, family and others whose lives Steve touched are invited to join us for a Celebration of Life Memorial on February 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Chapel of the Valley Mortuary 1755 East Ave R Palmdale, CA 9355. In lieu of flowers Steve requested donations be made to https://www.socalhospicefoundation.org/donate/. The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Valley's Best Hospice of Antelope Valley.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 16, 2020
