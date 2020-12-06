Hartwell (Butch) Follendore of Palmdale, California passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 77.

He was surrounded by his beloved wife Brenda and their children.

Butch was born on September 27, 1943, to parents Hartwell Follendore and Mary-Ellen Follendore in Bell, Calif.

He married Brenda Follendore on June 9, 1964 and they had two children, Hartwell Follendore Jr. and Christine Follendore.

He was a successful entrepreneur who was proud of his accomplishments. After starting his own construction company in 1981, he purchased his own ready mix plant. After 35 years and overcoming many obstacles, Arrow Transit Mix still remains the Antelope Valley's top competitor in the ready mix industry. It will remain and thrive due to his policies, work ethic, and loyalty he had towards his family, employees, and community which he loved.

He loved his friends but most importantly his family. He loved watching football with his family. He also enjoyed restoring old cars and took pride in the end result.

Hartwell is survived by his wife Brenda Follendore, children Hartwell Follendore Jr. and Christine Follendore, grandchildren Robert Follendore, Tawnya Follendore, Desiray Raposa (Follendore) and Sommer Hammer, and three great grandchildren Adrianna Follendore, Ava Urzua and Trent Thompson.

Funeral services will be held at Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary on Tuesday December 8, at 10:00 am.

