Passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on July 3, 2020 while at home in Palmdale, Calif. He was surrounded by his daughter Linda Sanders and her husband Brad Sanders.
Born in Dallas, Texas at his family home January 30, 1931, Harvey was the only child of Sibyl Lucille (Tomlinson) and Harvey Lee Bradley. At the age of 6 his mother and new step- father welcomed him to the Southern California community of Eagle Rock. Harvey was honored as an Eagle Scout and worked at the Original Pioneer Market and Jones Pharmacy in downtown Eagle Rock during his teenage years.
Bradley graduated from Eagle Rock High School in 1949 and was soon drafted for service in the Regular Army during the Korean War. He earned the rank of Corporal and was assigned to the General Headquarters- Far East Command and at the Tokyo headquarters of General MacArthur. He finished his term on the Korean peninsula. Harvey received an Honorable Discharge in 1952.
Harvey married his cherished wife and life partner, Margaret Jurling, also of Eagle Rock in 1956. They would relocate to the Antelope Valley that year where Harvey had secured a management position with Shopping Bag. Over the years, he continued his work as a grocery manager with other familiar names such as Vons, Food Fair, Safeway, Quartz Hill Market, Food Farm and
Albertsons.
A 65-year resident of the Antelope Valley, Harvey Bradley or "Harv" was truly humble and a friend to all he came into contact with as well as a joy to be around. His grocery customers were always greeted with original warmth, laughter and unique enthusiasm. He had a sharp and enduring sense of humor and a memorable laugh that could last for several minutes.
Harvey is survived by his son Michael Bradley (Kimberly) of Paso Robles, Calif., daughter Linda Sanders (Brad) of Palmdale, Calif., daughter Suzy Schiavone (Stephen) of Durham, N.C; Aunt , Dorothy Morris of Denver, Colo; Cousin, Cindy Reynolds ( Craig) of Tulsa, Okla; Six Grandchildren and five Great Grandchildren
A Celebration of Life will be held in the late winter of 2021. The immediate family will hold a private remembrance at the Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Palmdale on August 6, 2020.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkinson's Research in the name of Harvey Bradley. Donations can be accepted online, by mail or phone at The Michael J Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; www.michaeljfox,org; 1-800-708-7644.
A full biography and on line Tribute can be viewed and messages left at www.chapelofthevalley.com.