Beloved Haydee Nottoli, born August 27, 1940, rose to Heaven on June 15, 2020. Born in Mexico City to Jaime and Margarita, she immigrated to California at the tender age of 14. She became the step daughter to renown surgeon, Dr. Fredrick Rand of Lake Hughes. Haydee graduated from Antelope Valley High School, was crowned Miss Lake Hughes, married and raised her family in Lancaster, Calif. Haydee devoted her life to many families in the Antelope Valley through Sacred Heart Church and Elementary School, Paraclete High School and many community organizations.
Haydee is survived in loving memory by her husband of over 61 years, John, her children Virginia, Laura, James, Margaret, David, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in San Diego at Mission Basilica San Diego de Alcala´ (www.missionsandiego.org). A graveside service will be on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Lancaster at 2:00 p.m. at Joshua Memorial Park (www.joshuamemorialpark&mortuary.com).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made "In the name of Haydee Nottoli": Paraclete High School 42145 30th Street West, Lancaster, CA 93536 www.paracletehs.org/support-paraclete/endowment-fund
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jun. 21, 2020.