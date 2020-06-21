Haydee NOTTOLI
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Haydee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Haydee Nottoli, born August 27, 1940, rose to Heaven on June 15, 2020. Born in Mexico City to Jaime and Margarita, she immigrated to California at the tender age of 14. She became the step daughter to renown surgeon, Dr. Fredrick Rand of Lake Hughes. Haydee graduated from Antelope Valley High School, was crowned Miss Lake Hughes, married and raised her family in Lancaster, Calif. Haydee devoted her life to many families in the Antelope Valley through Sacred Heart Church and Elementary School, Paraclete High School and many community organizations.
Haydee is survived in loving memory by her husband of over 61 years, John, her children Virginia, Laura, James, Margaret, David, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in San Diego at Mission Basilica San Diego de Alcala´ (www.missionsandiego.org). A graveside service will be on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Lancaster at 2:00 p.m. at Joshua Memorial Park (www.joshuamemorialpark&mortuary.com).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made "In the name of Haydee Nottoli": Paraclete High School 42145 30th Street West, Lancaster, CA 93536 www.paracletehs.org/support-paraclete/endowment-fund

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
San Diego at Mission Basilica
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Joshua Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved