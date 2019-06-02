Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Lancaster Cemetery
111 E. Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA
Helen Rae SMITH

Helen Rae SMITH Obituary
Born June 29, 1931, in Maysville, Okla. Long time A.V. resident, Helen Rae Smith, mother of 5, passed away Friday, May 25, at her home. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ray Smith, oldest daughter Debra Piercy, son Robert Smith, and her two sisters, Lavetta Hill, Maxine Solly and brother Clay Caler. She was met in heaven by son, Ray Smith Jr., and daughters, Gwendolyn (Kay) Smith and Susan Joy Smith; along with her parents Ray and Ruth Caler. Graveside services on Tues. June 4, 11:00 am at Lancaster Cemetery, 111 E. Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster, Calif.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on June 2, 2019
