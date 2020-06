Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Henry's life story with friends and family

Share Henry's life story with friends and family

April 28, 1930 - May 21, 2020 Survived by wife of 60 years Darlene, sons Rex (Marny), Troy (Vicky), daughters Tina Babbitt, Tammy Ware (Dave). Preceded in death by son Guy and son in law Glenn. Also survived by 8 grand- children and 10 great grandchildren. No services planned at his request.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store