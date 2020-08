Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away on July 18, 2020. He leaves behind children Frank Giraud (Kathi), Henry Giraud, Christina Giraud Soares (Lorne), Ted Giraud, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and family. Rest in peace. Due to the pandemic no service at this time. Condolences can be sent to 24167 NW Meacham Rd, North Plains, OR 97133. Gone but not forgotten.

