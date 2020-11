Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away on March 10, 2020 at his home in Lancaster, Calif. He was 92. He leaves behind a granddaughter, great-grandchildren, sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of his life will take place in 2021.

