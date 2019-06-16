Home

Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Lancaster Elks Lodge #1625
240 East Ave K
Lancaster, CA
Jack Albert GARDNER Obituary
Born November 19, 1932, Medford, Oregon. Passed away June 5, 2019 Lancaster, Calif. Jack worked as an automotive machinist until retirement, and enjoyed jewelry making and model trains. Jack is survived by his wife of 64 years, Judy Gardner, sons Randy Gardner (Linda) of Vancouver, Washing- ton, Michael Gardner (Joan) of Rogue River, Oregon, Kenneth Gardner (Pamela) of Palmdale, Calif; grandchildren Kenneth Gardner II (Brittany), Kristopher Gardner, Kody Gardner (McCall) and Kathryne Fries (Croix); and great grandchildren, Kenna Gardner and Kenneth Gardner III. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Elks Major Project or . Services will be held Monday June 24, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Lancaster Elks Lodge #1625, 240 East Ave K, Lancaster, CA 93535.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on June 16, 2019
